Craft Concentrates
Oil Cartridge - Tangerine Haze - 500mg
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Everything you need and nothing you don't; our Oil cartridge is simple, pure & potent. By combining naturally derived terpenes with pure THC distillate these delicious cartridges will have you collecting every strain!
Tangerine Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
167 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!