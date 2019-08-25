Crescent Cannabis
Grape Vine
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Grape Vine effects
Reported by real people like you
8 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
25% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!