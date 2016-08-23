Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing

taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.



Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric

Flavor: Earthy, Sweet

Lineage: Bubba Kush, Alien Skunk

Prevalent Terpenes: limonene, linalool



Alien Bubba offers mellow sedation with a mental aura most would describe as introspective or meditative. Its bouquet is earthy and floral, and when combusted, Alien Bubba shows off a pungent tea and herbaceous grassiness that is smooth on the exhale. Enjoy this heady heavy-hitter close to the end of the day to maximize its sedative effects.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.