Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
Reported Effects: Energizing, Uplifting
Flavor: Citrus, Earthy
Lineage: Lemon Skunk, Tangie
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, ocimene
Known for its pungent citrus aroma that fills the room and peppers your taste buds, Clementine is certainly true to its name. This sativa strain is a favorite of wake and bakers who love to start their morning with fresh citrus in their bud and their bowl. This strain has been a particular favorite as a liquid live resin, where its clementine flavor really explodes.
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
