Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.
Reported Effects: Energizing, Uplifting
Flavor: Citrus, Earthy
Lineage: Lemon Skunk, Tangie
Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, ocimene
Known for its pungent citrus aroma that fills the room and peppers your taste buds, Clementine is certainly true to its name. This sativa strain is a favorite of wake and bakers who love to start their morning with fresh citrus in their bud and their bowl. This strain has been a particular favorite as a liquid live resin, where its clementine flavor really explodes.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
