Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate.



Derived from fresh frozen cannabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Reported Effects: Energizing, Uplifting

Flavor: Citrus, Earthy

Lineage: Lemon Skunk, Tangie

Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, ocimene



Known for its pungent citrus aroma that fills the room and peppers your taste buds, Clementine is certainly true to its name. This sativa strain is a favorite of wake and bakers who love to start their morning with fresh citrus in their bud and their bowl. This strain has been a particular favorite as a liquid live resin, where its clementine flavor really explodes.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.