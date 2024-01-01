Dark Rainbow Sativa Live Cartridge 500mg

by Cresco
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Dark Rainbow is a cross between GMO x Rainbow Belts F1. This strain packs a sweet and sour citrusy flavor with spicy earthy pepper on the exhale. The aroma is sweet and lemony with a spicy pepper and herbal overtone. Dark Rainbow may have uplifting effects filled with happiness and euphoria, potentially freeing your brain of stress allowing for the giggles to kick in. This strain is great for daytime use.
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. We capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 500mg cartridge. Compatible with all 510 thread batteries.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour, and physical activity.

About this strain

Dark Rainbow is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GMO with Rainbow Belts F1. The effects of this strain are believed to be relaxing and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Dark Rainbow is believed to be more than 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Dark Rainbow is caryophyllene. Expect a lot of funk, with chemical, pepper notes and hints of tropical sweetness. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of eye pressure and hypertension. The original breeder of Dark Rainbow is Archive Seed Bank.

About this brand

Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.

