One of our most popular strains, Green Line OG is the cherished offspring of Lime Skunk and Ghost OG. Inheriting both the uplifting nature of its Lime Skunk father and the physical efficacy of its OG mother, Green Line OG delivers equal mental clarity and physical comfort with citrusy, earthy, sweet flavors that transport you into sweet bliss.



Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene

Flavor: Citrus, Earthy

Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

Show more