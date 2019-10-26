Our premium Refresh flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.



Reported Effects: Relaxed, Creative

Flavor: Pine, Lemon

Lineage: Star Killer, Skywalker OG

Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, terpinolene



Celestial cannabinoid and terpene profiles join forces to provide an energizing lift-off on a rocket ship to eventual relaxation. Fueled by heavy concentrations of limonene and pinene and topped off with the analgesic qualities of its OG lineage, Pheno 51 is perfect for those looking to ignite creativity while leaving discomfort, gloom, and stress in a galaxy far, far away.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

