About this product
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Creative
Flavor: Pine, Lemon
Lineage: Star Killer, Skywalker OG
Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, terpinolene
Celestial cannabinoid and terpene profiles join forces to provide an energizing lift-off on a rocket ship to eventual relaxation. Fueled by heavy concentrations of limonene and pinene and topped off with the analgesic qualities of its OG lineage, Pheno 51 is perfect for those looking to ignite creativity while leaving discomfort, gloom, and stress in a galaxy far, far away.
*Based on average CoA results
**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
About this strain
Pheno 51 is a hybrid strain bred by Cresco Labs. Created by crossing Star Killer and Skywalker OG, it was designed to help consumers leave the ground. This potent pairing leads with a happy, heady euphoria that jettisons the consumer away from mental and physical stress while dimming nagging aches and pains. Pheno 51 is the perfect strain for those looking to ignite creativity and bliss while leaving stress and nausea in a galaxy far, far away.
Pheno 51 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Find our products at a dispensary near you.