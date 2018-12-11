Our premium Refresh flower is carefully grown, ground, then hand-rolled into individual pre-rolls. Each pre-roll is consistently packed for an even burn every time.



Reported Effects: Focused, Aroused

Flavor: Diesel, Berry

Lineage: Jet Fuel OG, Face Off OG Bx1

Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, limonene



Rocket Fuel is a hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel is a favorite of those who love productive afternoons with calm and poise.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

