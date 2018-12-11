About this product
Reported Effects: Focused, Aroused
Flavor: Diesel, Berry
Lineage: Jet Fuel OG, Face Off OG Bx1
Prevalent Terpenes: myrcene, limonene
Rocket Fuel is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Jet Fuel OG and Face Off OG Bx1. It maintains a pungent, fuel-packed flavor profile, expressing notes of diesel and spice. With euphoric but relaxed effects that lift the mood while calming the body, Rocket Fuel may help alleviate pain, stress, and depression.
