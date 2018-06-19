Cresco Rest Live Resin Sugar available in 1g .5g. A shimmery crystalline concentrate.



Derived from fresh frozen canabis to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene retention, our suite of live concentrates is aromatic and potent.



Reported Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed

Flavor: Fruity, Sunk

Lineage: Strawberry Cough

Prevalent Terpenes: terpinolene, caryophyllene



True to its name, Strawberry Cough Drop is a fruity, skunky strain that often causes coughing after inhale. After a few coughs, though, this Sativa is known to lead into a euphoric experience with pleasant relaxation right alongside, making this a great choice for positive starts to the day or restarts to the afternoon.



*Based on average CoA results

**Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

