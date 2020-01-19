CRU Cannabis
Alien Cookies 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet Highlights
Hint of Vanilla
SENSATION
Relaxing Happiness
Calming Sedation
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID Flower
Alien Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Gastrointestinal disorder
8% of people say it helps with gastrointestinal disorder
