CRU Cannabis
Cake Batter 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Tangy & Sweet
Hint of Pepper
SENSATION
Energizing Creativity
Soothing Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Cake Batter effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
