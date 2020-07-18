Loading…
Cake Batter 3.5G Sativa Flower

HybridTHC 22%CBD

Tangy & Sweet
Hint of Pepper

Energizing Creativity
Soothing Relaxation

Daytime

3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
