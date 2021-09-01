CRU Cannabis
Clementine .75G Sativa Pre-Roll
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Earthy & Sweet
Hints of Orange & Lemon
SENSATION
Uplifting Relaxation
Energizing Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
.75G SATIVA PRE-ROLL
Earthy & Sweet
Hints of Orange & Lemon
SENSATION
Uplifting Relaxation
Energizing Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
.75G SATIVA PRE-ROLL
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
366 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!