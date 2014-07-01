About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Diesel & Citrus
Skunky & Earthy
SENSATION
Blissful Happy Haze
Relaxing Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Diesel & Citrus
Skunky & Earthy
SENSATION
Blissful Happy Haze
Relaxing Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
About this strain
Death Star OG effects
Reported by real people like you
158 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.
State License(s)
C11-0000127-LIC