Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Diablo OG 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Refreshing Lemon
Hints of Pine & Diesel

SENSATION
Euphoric Relaxation
Body Sedation

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G Indica FLOWER

Diablo effects

Reported by real people like you
225 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!