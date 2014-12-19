CRU Cannabis
Dirty Girl 3.5G Sativa Flower
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Tropical
Hints of Lemon & Citrus
SENSATION
Creative Happiness
Energizing Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
Dirty Girl effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
