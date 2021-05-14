About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus & Musky Soil
Floral & Sweet Fruit
SENSATION
Relaxing Euphria
Tingling Body High
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
About this strain
Emerald City Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.
State License(s)
C11-0000127-LIC