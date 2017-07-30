CRU Cannabis
Grape Soda GRAND CRU 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Hint of Berry
Sweet & Earthy
SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Uplifting Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID Flower
Grape Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
30% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
