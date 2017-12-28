CRU Cannabis
Green Crack 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Fruity & Tangy
Hint of Mango
SENSATION
Energizing Euphoria
Uplifting Focus
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,677 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
