About this product
Kashmir Kush 0.5ml rechargeable disposable vape
TASTE + SCENT
Coffee & Caramel
Hints of Mint & Pepper
SENSATION
Sedating Euphoria
Deep Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Introducing CRU's brand new rechargeable sauce pens! The perfect balance of potency, smoothness, and REAL cannabis flavors made possible only with CRU's special blend of selectively extracted HTE (High Terpene Extract) and HCE (High Cannabinoid Extract). Every puff is packed with all natural cannabis derived terpenes and cannabinoids working together to create “The Entourage Effect” that provides the unique strain specific sensations we all love and enjoy.
About this strain
Kashmir Kush is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers mid-weight sedation and dreamy euphoria. Leading with a complex aroma of burnt wood and ground pepper, it leaves a sweet mixture of coffee, mint, and caramel on the exhale. Enjoy Kashmir Kush later in the day, as its deeply relaxating effects are paired best with blankets and a movie.
Kashmir Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.