LA Ultra by Resin Seeds is a strong indica strain whose genetics are kept secret, but its breeders and name hint at a LA Confidential and MK Ultra cross. An 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid, LA Ultra provides a mesmerizing, trippy high that lends a spark to creativity if you can harness it. This indica is spicy and fruity in fragrance, and its buds grow with chunky, finger-like calyxes that are utterly drenched in resin.