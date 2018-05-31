About this product
Sweet, Spicy & Sugary Chocolate
Faint Fruit & Nutty Shortbread
SENSATION
Euphoric Lift & Cerebral Vibe
Sedating Relation
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
About this strain
Bred by Certified Portland, Monkey Bread #1 is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Grease Monkey and Forum Cut GSC. With an aroma of Dutch cocoa, vanilla, peach, and earthy hash, its flavor takes on notes of chocolate, spice, and shortbread. Enjoy Monkey Bread #1 to ease stress and tension, and to kickstart the appetite.
Monkey Bread #1 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with