CRU Cannabis
Mother's Milk 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Creamy & Fruity
Hints of Lemon & Pine
SENSATION
Euphoric Happiness
Relaxing Sleepiness
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
Mother's Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
