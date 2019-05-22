CRU Cannabis
Peach Cobbler 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Citrus, Peach & Herb
Sweet & Nutty
SENSATION
Tingly Head Buzz
Blissful Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
Citrus, Peach & Herb
Sweet & Nutty
SENSATION
Tingly Head Buzz
Blissful Relaxation
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
Peach Cobbler effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!