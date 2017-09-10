Loading…
Logo for the brand CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis

Purple Rain 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Hints of Grape & Berry
Fruity Highlights

SENSATION
Relaxing Body High
Head Buzz

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

3.5G INDICA FLOWER

Purple Raine effects

Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
