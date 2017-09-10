CRU Cannabis
Purple Rain 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Hints of Grape & Berry
Fruity Highlights
SENSATION
Relaxing Body High
Head Buzz
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
3.5G INDICA FLOWER
Purple Raine effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
32% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
