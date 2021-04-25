About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Apple & Lemon
Sweet, Citrus
SENSATION
Relaxing & Happy
Uplifting, Energizing
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
Our new and improved 1G Fatboy Pre-Rolls.
With this product you will find all the new features we have added to make your smoking more pleasurable. With the wider body and crutch that will increase airflow for bigger pulls. Burns slower and lasts longer. The real neat part is more flower and less paper. It’s only indoor flower, no stems or trim. This product is stored and produced in a climate-controlled environment. Expertly cultivated and curated strains. And the best thing about the new Fatboy 1G pre-roll is that every pre-roll is inspected by hand.
About this strain
Created by crossing Cali Sour and Lemon OG, Super Sour Lemon is a sativa-dominant hybrid that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for adventure. With tart and zesty notes of sweetened lemon, Super Sour Lemon is a must-try for any cannabis connoisseur on the lookout for citrus varieties that evoke memories of warm summer days.
Super Sour Lemon effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Focused
70% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
CRU Cannabis
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.