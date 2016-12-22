CRU Cannabis
Versace 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Floral and Earthy
Hint of Lemon
SENSATION
Stimulation, Alertness, Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
Floral and Earthy
Hint of Lemon
SENSATION
Stimulation, Alertness, Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
Versace effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
52% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
39% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
30% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!