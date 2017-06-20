CRU Cannabis
White Cookies 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Spicy & Herbal
Hint of Berry
SENSATION
Sociable & Giggly
Sleepy Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
Spicy & Herbal
Hint of Berry
SENSATION
Sociable & Giggly
Sleepy Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
White Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
80 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!