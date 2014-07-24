Crystal Clear
Jesus OG Cartridge 1g
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
267 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
37% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
