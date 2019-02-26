Super Lemon Haze Disposable Pen 0.5g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
Super Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,671 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
