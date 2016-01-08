Loading…
Culta

Locomotion Shatter 1g

IndicaTHC 18%CBD

Locomotion effects

51 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!