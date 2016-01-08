Culta
Locomotion Shatter 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Locomotion effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
