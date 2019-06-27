About this product
Grown over living soil by Leilani Farms in Central Point, Oregon, this years Sour Electra hemp flower cultivar packs a strong terpene profile with a combination of citrus and wood aroma and a palette with flavors of lemon and subtle pine. This staple high CBD strain known for its calming effect is preferred for afternoon or night time use.
Total Cannabinoids: 21%
Total CBD: 15.25%
Δ-9-THC: LOQ
Feel: Calm, Balanced, Mellow
Potential benefits: focus, stress, & relaxation aid.
Grown by: Leilani Farms
Parentage: AC/DC x GG#4 conversion
About this strain
Elektra
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.
Elektra effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
52% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Cura
Our mission as a brand is to provide all natural, high quality goods that serve as better alternatives for the cannabis + wellness communities across the country. Each product we design is made for the community that sees the cannabis plant not for the propaganda pushed on it, but as a plant that has the potential to naturally heal, soothe, and care for the body.
Cura is a minority owned & texas based cannabis company within the hemp industry. We focus on creating small batch designer extracts, vapor, and pre-rolled flower varieties out of select cultivars curated from our family of partner farms.
