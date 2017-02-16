About this strain
Blue Nina effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
54% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
18% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
27% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Curaleaf
State License(s)
ACD863
09212015
00000049ESUK39624376
OCM-HMPD-22-00168