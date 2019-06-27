D8 THC Shop
About this product
Incredibly relaxing yet with a potent high, Elektra is the perfect after-work treat to unwind from the day. Therapeutic terpenes and health-promoting hemp are combined into one delicious hemp flower for a real Elektric result!
If you need relief, whether from stress, anxiety, or physical pain, then Elektra hemp flower with Delta 8 is your pick of the litter.
Elektra effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!