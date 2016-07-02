D8 THC Shop
Have you ever wondered what a tropical getaway but with weed would be like?
Well, that’s what Hawaiian Haze smells like! We’re talking pineapple fruitiness, an island breeze, and that wonderful dank of cannabis in each green nugg. There’s a beautiful harmony of sweet berries, earthiness, and a slight basil aroma. If you’re looking for a strong, flavorful Sativa-dominant strain rich in CBD, then you definitely need to check out Hawaiian Haze.
These buds are vibrant, light, fluffy, and aromatic from the moment you open the bag. Focus, problem-solving, and staying active during the day without muscle or joint inflammation is what you can expect when you blaze up this delightfully tasty bud! Who doesn’t want some motivation and bright thinking and inspiration from a Delta 8 flower that really needs to be smoked to appreciate its complex palette?
Hawaiian Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
