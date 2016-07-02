About this product

Have you ever wondered what a tropical getaway but with weed would be like?



Well, that’s what Hawaiian Haze smells like! We’re talking pineapple fruitiness, an island breeze, and that wonderful dank of cannabis in each green nugg. There’s a beautiful harmony of sweet berries, earthiness, and a slight basil aroma. If you’re looking for a strong, flavorful Sativa-dominant strain rich in CBD, then you definitely need to check out Hawaiian Haze.



These buds are vibrant, light, fluffy, and aromatic from the moment you open the bag. Focus, problem-solving, and staying active during the day without muscle or joint inflammation is what you can expect when you blaze up this delightfully tasty bud! Who doesn’t want some motivation and bright thinking and inspiration from a Delta 8 flower that really needs to be smoked to appreciate its complex palette?