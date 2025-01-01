We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dabble Extracts
Dabble Daily, Dabble Extracts, 710 lifestyle,
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
46 products
Shatter
Blue God Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 77%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Orange Cream Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Indiana Bubblegum Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Chem Grape Cookies Shatter 1g | MED
by Dabble Extracts
THC 73%
CBD 9%
Shatter
Wedding Cake Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Purple Dream Shatter 1g | MED
by Dabble Extracts
THC 68%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Clementine Glue 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 60%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Grape Snowball Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 69%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Runtz Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Chem's Cookie Wreck House Budder 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 67%
CBD 0%
Wax
Midnite Wax 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Grease Monkey Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Orginal Glue (GG4) Budder 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Blueberry Gelato Budder 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
East Coast Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Panama Kush Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Purple Reign Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Bermuda Triangle Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
RudeBoi OG Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Bubble Gum Skunk Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 77%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Blueberry Headband Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Silver Kush Shatter 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Wax
Gorilla Goat House Wax 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 64%
CBD 0%
Wax
Mandarin Gelato House Wax 1g
by Dabble Extracts
THC 68%
CBD 0%
1
2
Home
Brands
Dabble Extracts
Catalog
Concentrates