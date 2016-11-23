About this strain
Smooth Operator is an ideal cut for consumers seeking mental alertness wrapped in a haze of mid-level sedation. Developed by Colorado Seed Inc. through crossbreeding Hawaiian Purple Trainwreck with Rug Burn OG, this strain produces aromas of sweet fuel and citrus trees. Its effects are initially heady and mentally stimulating, but slowly settle into the body where its ocean grown heritage blossoms into a functional sedation that becomes weighty
Smooth Operator effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
100% of people report feeling talkative
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
100% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!