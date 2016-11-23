Smooth Operator is an ideal cut for consumers seeking mental alertness wrapped in a haze of mid-level sedation. Developed by Colorado Seed Inc. through crossbreeding Hawaiian Purple Trainwreck with Rug Burn OG, this strain produces aromas of sweet fuel and citrus trees. Its effects are initially heady and mentally stimulating, but slowly settle into the body where its ocean grown heritage blossoms into a functional sedation that becomes weighty