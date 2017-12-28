Dabpress Technologies
About this product
Dabpress dp-rp33 Rosin Plate Kits With Dual Anodized Plates, Dual Heaters, Dual Temp Sensors, Temperature Control Box - Pair with An Arbor or Hydraulic Press
Notice:
dp-rp33 Rosin Plate Kit Needs to be Attached to a Hydraulic Device by Yourself.
Well-packaged, Without Any Marks on Thickened Plain Carton.
It'll Be Delivered from Factory by DHL Once out of Stock in Amazon's Warehouse
Support Use about Yield and Press, Read Our Blog.
Why Can't I Use Dabpress' Temp Controller Box for E-nail? Read Here.
Packing List:
1Pcs x Dabpress Anodized Rosin Press Cube Kit dp-rp33
1Pcs x Rosin Control Box dp-tc02r65
Instruction Manual
2Pcs x Screwdriver Tool
Specifications:
Temperature Range: 0-399F
Voltage: 110V
Power: 300W
Plate Size: 3" x 3"
External Package: 14" x 14.2" x 6.1"
Gross Weight: 8.15lbs
Tags:
Recommended Rosin Filter Bag dp-rb33n and dp-rb100n
Rosin Hand Prepress Mould dp-pm40r
Attentions:
Point Piston Ram of Hydraulic at Center of Top-platen and Then Tighten 4 Included Bolts
Put Bottom-platen and Top-platen in Alignment Together on Bamboo Plank
Compatible with Any Arbor or Hydraulic Press < 20 Tons
Press Ram Diameter < 2.16 inch ( 55mm )
Do Not Switch on PID Temp Controller Box without Putting Rod into Aluminum Platen
One Person Operation
Keep It out of Reach of Children
Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible to E-Nail for Vaping
Suggestions:
How to Choose Suitable Rosin Press From among dp-rp37, dp-rp35s, dp-rp35 and dp-rp33 ?
dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit Well Suited to Pair An Arbor Press
dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit Well Suited to Pair 6-10 Ton A Hydraulic Press
dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to pair 6-12 Ton A & H Hydraulic Press
dp-rp37 Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to Pair 12-20 Ton H Hydraulic Press
dp-rp257 Pro Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to 20-30 Ton Hydraulic Press
