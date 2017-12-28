About this product

Dabpress dp-rp33 Rosin Plate Kits With Dual Anodized Plates, Dual Heaters, Dual Temp Sensors, Temperature Control Box - Pair with An Arbor or Hydraulic Press



Notice:

dp-rp33 Rosin Plate Kit Needs to be Attached to a Hydraulic Device by Yourself.

Well-packaged, Without Any Marks on Thickened Plain Carton.

It'll Be Delivered from Factory by DHL Once out of Stock in Amazon's Warehouse

Support Use about Yield and Press, Read Our Blog.

Why Can't I Use Dabpress' Temp Controller Box for E-nail? Read Here.



Packing List:



1Pcs x Dabpress Anodized Rosin Press Cube Kit dp-rp33

1Pcs x Rosin Control Box dp-tc02r65

Instruction Manual

2Pcs x Screwdriver Tool

Specifications:

Temperature Range: 0-399F

Voltage: 110V

Power: 300W

Plate Size: 3" x 3"

External Package: 14" x 14.2" x 6.1"

Gross Weight: 8.15lbs



Attentions:

Point Piston Ram of Hydraulic at Center of Top-platen and Then Tighten 4 Included Bolts

Put Bottom-platen and Top-platen in Alignment Together on Bamboo Plank

Compatible with Any Arbor or Hydraulic Press < 20 Tons

Press Ram Diameter < 2.16 inch ( 55mm )

Do Not Switch on PID Temp Controller Box without Putting Rod into Aluminum Platen

One Person Operation

Keep It out of Reach of Children

Dabpress Digital Temp Controller Is Not Compatible to E-Nail for Vaping



Suggestions:



How to Choose Suitable Rosin Press From among dp-rp37, dp-rp35s, dp-rp35 and dp-rp33 ?

dp-rp33 Rosin Press Kit Well Suited to Pair An Arbor Press

dp-rp35 Rosin Plate Kit Well Suited to Pair 6-10 Ton A Hydraulic Press

dp-rp35s Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to pair 6-12 Ton A & H Hydraulic Press

dp-rp37 Rosin Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to Pair 12-20 Ton H Hydraulic Press

dp-rp257 Pro Caged Cube Kit Well Suited to 20-30 Ton Hydraulic Press