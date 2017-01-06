Cannalope Kush, also known as "Cantaloupe Kush" and "Canalope," is a hybrid marijuana strain from DNA Genetics. Cannalope Kush mixes the powerful effects of OG #18 with the sweet fruity flavors of Cannalope Haze. This fruity strain delivers a pleasant light smoke with woody undertones alongside an energetic burst of cerebral activity and euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannalope Kush to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue.