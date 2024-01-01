Amaze Orange Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g

by Dabstract
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Amaze Orange is an Indica strain grown by AMAZE and is a cross of TK x Ghost OG and Clementine. This strain features dominant terpenes of Terpinolene β-Caryophyllene cis-ocimene, Linalool, and β-Pinene. With a fine granulated sugar-like texture, Dabstract's Terp Sugar is effortlessly manageable and perfect for precise handling. This concentrate is also brimming with terpenes, capturing the authentic strain-specific flavor profiles of the cultivar in every dab.

About this strain

Amaze Orange is a 40% sativa and 60% indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between TK and Clementine. This strain is a citrusy and calming hybrid that offers a relaxing and pain-relieving high. Amaze Orange has a grassy and orange aroma with hints of candy and sweet. The buds are dense and sticky, with neon green and orange hues. Amaze Orange is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Amaze Orange effects include relaxation, pain relief, and mood elevation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Amaze Orange when dealing with symptoms associated with migraines, insomnia, and cramps. Bred by Amaze Cannabis, Amaze Orange features flavors like orange, candy, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is beta-caryophyllene. The average price of Amaze Orange typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. If you’re looking for a citrusy and calming hybrid that can help you unwind and enjoy the moment, Amaze Orange might be the strain for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amaze Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Dabstract
Dabstract
Shop products
Dabstract got its start in a small town in central Washington in 2014. Bootstrapping since the beginning, brothers Dylan and Derek Thiel emerged from the legacy market, hyper-focused on perfecting the extraction process to bring the best products to market. What started as experiments in a garage turned into one of the most awarded and premier brands in Washington. We value terpenes over cannabinoids, focusing on terpene preservation throughout all of our processes. Each genetic is selected based on its unique terpene profile. We start with only the highest quality material, flash frozen at its peak. Fire in, fire out!
Notice a problem?Report this item