  3. Clementine
Sativa

4.4 366 reviews

Clementine

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Minty
Peppery

Calculated from 29 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 366 reviews

Clementine
  • Fruity
  • Minty
  • Peppery

Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.

Effects

269 people reported 1590 effects
Happy 51%
Uplifted 41%
Energetic 39%
Euphoric 31%
Relaxed 30%
Stress 29%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 16%
Fatigue 13%
Dry mouth 11%
Dry eyes 6%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

366

Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Clementine
First strain child
Citrus Punch
child
Second strain child
Mimosa
child

Products with Clementine

Good reads

New Strains Alert: The 2015 Michigan Cannabis Cup Winners
Find your new favorite strain based on your favorite drink
Most popular in