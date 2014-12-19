Dabstract
Dirty Girl Live Resin Gems N Juice 1g
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
A balance of potency and flavor sure to please the senses, Gems & Juice are "naturally" formed THCa crystalline concentrate suspended in strain-specific high terpene extract. This concentrate has nothing added, reintroduced, or altered and demonstrates the full natural spectrum of the freshly harvested plant. The pure THCa converts to THC when heated and creates a clear and cerebral effect.
124 people told us about effects:
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
21% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
