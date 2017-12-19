Dabstract
Space Queen x Orange Zkittlez Live Resin Disposable Vape 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
1g of your favorite Dabstract High Terpene Extract, now in a convenient, recharchargable disposable cartridge!
Space Queen effects
426 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
