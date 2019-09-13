About this strain
Lemon Cheesecake, also known as "Lemon Cheese," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Fragrant and unique, Lemon Cheesecake is the result of a cross between Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Its buds put off a powerful musky, earthy, and skunky aroma, while the flavor profile comes across a bit skunky with a sweet, creamy lemon flavor. Lemon Cheesecake's colas are coated in trichomes that nearly swallow fan leaves as they swell into dense buds. The high can be cerebral and uplifting, making this a great strain for creative activities.
Lemon Cheesecake effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
41% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Cramps
8% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
