Dank Teez
Fortune Cookies
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
After an EPIC Chinese New Year party we got inspired to devote this month's design to the Fortune Cookies strain.
It's like a takeout menu from some heavenly dream! Welcome to the DANK Dynasty!
Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today!
www.dankteez.com
It's like a takeout menu from some heavenly dream! Welcome to the DANK Dynasty!
Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today!
www.dankteez.com
Fortune Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
102 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!