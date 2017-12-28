Dank Teez
Remedy Cross
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
This St. Patrick's Day don't be caught without some Green.
Let this design show everyone that you know the Remedy for what ails them.
There's a new cross in town, for the Age of Dank is upon us!
Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today!
www.dankteez.com
Remedy effects
Reported by real people like you
111 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
