Dank Teez
Space Queen (RGB)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
A ravishing blond wielding a raygun? Yes please!
Go ahead Rocketman, brag about your DANK adventures with this rip-off of a classic pulp science fiction mag cover.
Choose from the RGB Classic design and the CMYK 80's Edition version.
Space Queen effects
Reported by real people like you
426 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!