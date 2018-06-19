About this product
Strawberry Cough could feel like weight off the shoulders. The strain could boost energy, socializing and an uplifted mood.Could mellow out the brain to give a head high.
A crossing of Haze and Strawberry Fields create the sativa dominant Strawberry Cough. As it is known for the berry smell the taste is also berry. It will make you very talkative and uplifted.
Strain: Strawberry Cough
Flavors: Strawberry, Fruity, Earthy
Description: 510 thread vape cartridge
Serving Size: 10 to 20 mg
Servings per Disposable: 250-300 hits
Ingredients: Delta 10 distillate and botanical terpenes
Type: Distillate
Amount of Extract: 1 gram
Natural Terpenes: Myrcene, Geraniol, Terpineol, Carene, Pinene
A crossing of Haze and Strawberry Fields create the sativa dominant Strawberry Cough. As it is known for the berry smell the taste is also berry. It will make you very talkative and uplifted.
Strain: Strawberry Cough
Flavors: Strawberry, Fruity, Earthy
Description: 510 thread vape cartridge
Serving Size: 10 to 20 mg
Servings per Disposable: 250-300 hits
Ingredients: Delta 10 distillate and botanical terpenes
Type: Distillate
Amount of Extract: 1 gram
Natural Terpenes: Myrcene, Geraniol, Terpineol, Carene, Pinene
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,947 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.