DazeD8 2.5G Dabs

The fiery breath of sweet exotic flavors.



Killer potency, incredible flavor.

The DazeD8 HHC dabs combine the heavy-hitting potency of concentrates with an amazing burst of flavor from our specially formulated terpene sauce.



- 2.5 gram of highly potent hemp-derived HHC concentrate

- Child-resistant packaging

- Tamper evident seal



Flavor Profile

- Dragon Berry - Sativa

- Smooth dragonfruit taste with subtle undertones of berries



Strain

- Sativa

- Made by crossing Dragonfruit and Berry OG



How Does it Feel?

- Dragon Berry is famous for its heavy euphoric effects

- Full-body relaxation

- Alleviates chronic pain

- Stress-relieving



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 or 2 hits

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects