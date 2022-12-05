Turbo Diesel
Turbo Diesel effects are mostly energizing.
Turbo Diesel potency is lower THC than average.
Turbo Diesel is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, focused, and aroused. Turbo Diesel has 14% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Turbo Diesel, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Turbo Diesel weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Turbo Diesel sensations
Turbo Diesel helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Turbo Diesel products near you
Similar to Turbo Diesel near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—